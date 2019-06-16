Robert Lee Manuel



Lafayette - A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at 2:00 pm at St. Mary Mother of the Church at 419 Doucet Rd. in Lafayette for Robert Lee Manuel, 78, who passed away Friday, June 14th at his home in Lafayette.



Visitation will be observed at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette on Monday, June 17th from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm and resumes on Tuesday, June 18th from 11:00 am until 1:30 pm.



A rosary will be recited Monday, June 17th at 6:30 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home.



Interment will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette.



The Reverend Father Harold Trahan, P astor of St. Mary Mother of the Church in Lafayette, will officiate.



Jaxon Manuel and Chloe Manuel will serve as readers. Gift Bearers are Jaxon Manuel, Chloe Manuel and Ethan Maddox.



Robert, affectionately known as "Bob", was born October 1, 1940 in Mamou and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. He graduated from USL, now UL-Lafayette, where he obtained a bachelor's degree in business accounting. Bob served as a Corporal in the United States Marine Corps and was a proud Marine. He was a respected, successful contractor in the construction industry and retired from the field in 2010. Bob was a parishioner of St. Mary Mother of the Church in Lafayette.



An avid sports fan, Bob especially enjoyed watching Ragin' Cajun sports of any kind and was a loyal supporter of ULL's Lady Cajuns' Softball Team. Most of all, Bob was a caring husband, father, grandfather, uncle and provider and most loved to spend time with his family and friends. His strength and presence will be deeply missed.



Robert is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Lucretia Richard Manuel, of Lafayette; his son, Garrett R. Manuel and his wife Stephanie, of Lafayette and his daughter, Leah M. Maddox and her husband Jeff, of Baltimore, MD; one brother-in-law, Nathan Fontenot, of Lafayette; his three grandchildren, Ethan Maddox and Jaxon and Chloe Manuel; one nephew, David Fontenot and his wife Bobbie and one niece, Denise Fontenot and her husband George and numerous dear friends.



He was preceded in death by one daughter, Ashley Rose Manuel; his sister, Katherine Fontenot and his parents, Lee and Amy Fontenot Manuel.



Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Jaxon Manuel, Ethan Maddox, Jeff Maddox, David Fontenot, Edward Thevis and John R. Young.



The family wishes to thank Dr. Karen R. Smith and caregiver Virginia Broussard for the compassionate care given to Bob and his family.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Robert's name to the Ragin' Cajun Athletic Fund at: University of Louisiana at Lafayette Foundation, 705 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette, LA 70504, (337) 482-0700, [email protected]



Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora St., Lafayette, 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements.