Robert Lee Savoy
Youngsville - A Private Graveside Service will be held on Monday, April 13, 2020 at 11:00 AM in St. Alphonsus Cemetery in Maurice, for Robert Lee Savoy, 82, who passed away on Friday morning, April 10, 2020 at Lafayette General Medical Center.
Reverend Paul Bienvenu, Pastor of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, will conduct the services.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 60 years, Doris Huckins Savoy; three daughters, Cabrina Howard and her husband Robert, Nora Leleux and her husband Keith, and Valencia Brown and her husband Douglas; six grandsons, Spencer Howard, Jordan Howard, Drake Hebert, Brennan Leleux, Micah Brown and Paul Brown; his three brothers and their wives, Gerald and Lou Savoy, Ray and Gail Savoy, and Ronnie and Dawn Savoy; and his brother in law, Richard Broussard.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cleador and Nora Hebert Savoy; and his sister, Velma Broussard.
A resident of Youngsville all of his life, Robert was retired having owned and operated Savoy's Famous Boudin, a local favorite grocery and meat market located on Verot School Road, for 28 years. Robert creatively invented the "Original Boudin Ball" and was a founding member of the Broussard Boudin Festival. He was a hard working man who had a strong Christian faith and loved the Lord and his family. He will be deeply missed.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons.
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Savoy family to the staff of Lafayette General Medical Center (4th and 5th floors), Dr. Stephen R. Salopek, Jr., and Pelican Pointe Rehabilitation in Maurice for their compassionate care and support.
Published in the The Advertiser from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020