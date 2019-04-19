Services
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Samart Funeral Home of Houma - West Park
4511 W. Park Ave.
Gray, LA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
5:00 PM
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Avenue
Gray, LA
View Map
Robert Nelson LeRay, III

Thibodaux - Robert Nelson LeRay, III, 42, a native of Thibodaux, LA and a resident of Lafayette, LA, passed away on April 16, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Lafayette, LA.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 4:00pm until funeral time at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park (4511 West Park Avenue, Gray, LA, 70359). A religious service will take place at 5:00 PM at the funeral home. A gathering of friends and family will take place immediately following the service.

Robbie is survived by his fiancé, Crystal Bourque; son, Caleb Michael Levins; Mother, Linda Gail Milligan; Father, Dr. Robert Nelson LeRay II; sister, Kelly LeRay Boquet; Brother-in-law, Marty Boquet; Nieces: Savanna Boquet, Amelie Boquet, and Lily Boquet.

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Robert Nelson LeRay Sr. and Marie Bourgeois LeRay; maternal grandparents, Hansen Joseph Milligan and Lena Stoute Milligan.

Robbie was an avid firearm and knife collector. He was a junior of Northwestern State University and was passionate about continuing his education as an addiction counselor. He held a special place in his heart for rescue animals.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser on Apr. 19, 2019
