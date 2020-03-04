|
|
Roberta Bearb Alleman
Bristol - Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 5, 2020 at a 5:00 p.m. Liturgy of the Word in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Roberta Bearb Alleman, age 71, who passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at her residence in Sunset.
The Rev. Andrew Schumacher, pastor of St. John Cathedral, will officiate at the services.
Ms. Alleman was a native and lifelong resident of Bristol. She was employed with Animal Medical Center for twenty-five years and was a parishioner of St. John Berchmans Catholic Church. Ms. Roberta was such a loving person. She sacrificed not only for her children, grandchildren and great grandchild, but for everyone she met. As she fought her own battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, she would reach out to others who has been diagnosed as a shoulder and listener. She knew that to cry would be the end, so she never did anything but laugh. She met every obstacle with good cheer and an open heart. We will miss her dearly, and the Lord rewarded her fighting spirit with a peaceful passing.
Survivors include one son, Bryan Alleman; one daughter, Anitra Meche (Edward) all of Bristol; three grandchildren, Amber Nicole Richard, Lane Michael Richard and Ethan Cole Meche; one great grandchild, Kamryn Brooke Lagrange; two brothers, Russell Bearb of Bristol and Rodney Bearb (Lou Babin) of Carencro; one sister, Emma Lou Veazey of Bristol; and a host of close friends and beloved family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eddie and Evie Miller Bearb; two sisters-in-law, Eugenia Bearb and Peggy Roger Bearb; and one brother-in-law, James Olden Veazey.
A rosary will be prayed at 2:00 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 11:00 a.m. Thursday and be extended until after the service time until 8:00 p.m. Thursday.
The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to Our Lady of Lourdes Oncology Department, Dr. Chancellor Donald and Dr. Elpidia Balbastro for their excellent care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in the name of Roberta Alleman be made to Bryan Alleman or Anitra Meche to defray medical expenses. Any remaining funds will be donated to Cancer Research Institute or a hospice of the families choosing.
Pallbearers will be Glenn Allemand, Eddie Bearb, Lane Richard and Johnny Stevens.
Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020