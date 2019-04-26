Services
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
8:00 AM - 11:45 AM
First Church of God In Christ.
Crowley, LA
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
First Church of God In Christ
Crowley, LA
Rodric L. Winbush Jr.

Rodric L. Winbush Jr. Obituary
Mr. Rodric L. Winbush, Jr.

CROWLEY - Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at First Church of God In Christ in Crowley, LA for Mr. Rodric L. Winbush, Jr. a/k/a "Butch", 71, who passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019 in Lafayette, LA. Interment will be in West Crowley Cemetery.

Bishop Alton Gatlin, Pastor of First Church of God In Christ, will be officiating the funeral service.

Mr. Winbush leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Yvonne Winbush of Lafayette, LA; three daughters, Andrea Lynn Francis and Nichole Francis, both of Lafayette, LA and Tacey Wiltz Anderson of Houston, TX; two brothers, Timothy L. (Cynthia) Winbush of Crowley, LA and Lindsey (Betty) Lloyd of Allen, TX; two sisters, Jennal (Brandon) Holts of Houston, TX and Patricia Holloway of Lufkin, TX; seven grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Mr. Winbush was preceded in death by his parents, Rodric L. and Anna Winbush, Sr. and one brother, Larry Lloyd.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at First Church of God In Christ.

Words of condolences may be expressed at fordandjosephfh.com

Ford and Joseph Funeral Home, 577 N. Ave. C., Crowley, LA, (337) 514-5217, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser on Apr. 26, 2019
