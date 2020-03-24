|
Roland "Rags" Guidry
Carencro - Graveside services will be held Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Roland "Rags" Guidry, age 92, who passed away Monday, March 23, 2020 at his residence in Carencro.
Interment will be in Evangeline Memorial Gardens in Carencro.
Mr. Guidry was a native of Lake Arthur and a resident of Carencro. He retired with the Southern Pacific Railroad and Amtrak after thirty-nine years of devoted employment. A veteran of the military, Mr. Guidry proudly served active duty for two years in the United States Navy during World War II and forty years in the Navy Reserve. He was a member of the VFW Judice Post 9822, American Legion and Knights of Columbus in Mire, Council 7411.
Roland, affectionally known as "Rags", was a kind hearted man who loved spending time with his friends and family. He loved cooking and teaching others to cook and as a jack of all trades, was always willing to help anyone in need. His generous heart will be greatly missed. "I concur"
Survivors include his devoted wife, Mary Grace Broussard Guidry of Carencro; two sons, Ronald "Ronnie" Guidry and his wife, Bonnie, of Scott and Travis Anthony Guidry of Carencro; three grandchildren, Jamie Guidry Robin (Mike), Brandon Guidry and Danielle Guidry Bergeron (Jerrid); three great grandchildren, Andon Robin, Ava Robin and Isla Bergeron; one sister, Joyce Rita Broussard and her husband, Horace, of Lafayette; one sister-in-law, Claudia Guidry of Evangeline; numerous nieces and nephews; and his F Troop family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Augustine Guidry and the former Mollie Cormier, both natives of Lake Arthur; one sister, Dixie Gonzales; and two brothers, Warren Allen Guidry and Kirk Louis Guidry.
Pallbearers will be Ronald Guidry, Andon Robin, Mickey Broussard, Ryan Broussard, Michael Broussard and Jimmy Hebert. Honorary pallbearers will be Travis Guidry and Jerrid Bergeron.
The family would like to extend their deepest apperception to Lourdes Hospice and Right at Home Health Care, especially his caretaker Jade, for their compassion and devotion.
