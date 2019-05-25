Services
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Family Life Church
2223 Dulles Dr.
Lafayette, LA
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Family Life Church
2223 Dulles Dr.
Lafayette, LA
Lafayette - Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Family Life Church, 2223 Dulles Dr., Lafayette, LA 70506 for Ronald Joseph Guillotte, 83, who passed away on May 23, 2019.

Brother Todd Menard, Pastor, will conduct the funeral services.

Burial will take place in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery.

A loving husband, father and grandfather, he will be deeply missed by all who loved him.

Ron enjoyed fishing, hunting, and his hobby of woodworking. He had a great wit and loved making people laugh.

Ron, a resident of Lafayette, was the son of the late Maurice Guillotte and the former Ludie Broussard.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary Ann Guillotte; two children, Mark Guillotte and Penni Christine Guillotte; four grandchildren, Courtney Lemoine and husband, Lynn, Brad Guillotte and wife, Janie, Adam Guillotte, and Andrew Guillotte and fiancé, Dena and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and seven brothers and sisters.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Family Life Church on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

Pallbearers will be Mark Guillotte, Brad Guillotte, Adam Guillotte, Andrew Guillotte, Lynn Lemoine and John Trosclair.

Personal condolences may be sent to the Guillotte family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.

Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser on May 25, 2019
