This Message is for you
Ronald Istre
I know you are in Heaven, resting in peace. It seems like yesterday since I lost my love. When God took you home on the wings of a dove. Forever in my heart, is the love of my life. I will forever be grateful that I was your wife. it won't be long til we are together again. Only God knows when... When my time is up, and God calls me home, the golden streets of Heaven together we will roam.
Love Always
You Wife Margery
Published in the The Advertiser on July 9, 2019