Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Domingue
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald James Domingue

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald James Domingue Obituary
A private family memorial service will be held for Ronald James Domingue.

Ronald James Domingue was born February 14, 1955 in Munich, Germany to the late Kirby J. Domingue, Sr. and Armide Allemond Domingue. He had been a resident of Athens for 11 years, formerly living in Lafayette, LA. He was retired, working many years as an x-ray technician. He was an avid, passionate organic gardener.

Mr. Domingue passed away at the age of 64 on November 5, 2019 in Tyler.

Survivors include his wife, Vicky Graham Domingue of Athens; children, Sally Ann Domingue and Camille Jan Domingue O'Kelley; siblings and their spouses, Kirby Domingue, Jr. (Gloria), Genevieve Domingue Joubert, Julianna Domingue, and Cynthia Domingue Lirette (Shawn); grandchild, Finnegan Conner Lamb; nephews, Nichlas Domingue, Noah Joubert, and Ethan Lirette; nieces, Natalie & Nanette Domingue; great-nieces, Mia & Ava Formby; great-nephew, Kristopher Domingue; and numerous cousins.
Published in the The Advertiser from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -