A private family memorial service will be held for Ronald James Domingue.
Ronald James Domingue was born February 14, 1955 in Munich, Germany to the late Kirby J. Domingue, Sr. and Armide Allemond Domingue. He had been a resident of Athens for 11 years, formerly living in Lafayette, LA. He was retired, working many years as an x-ray technician. He was an avid, passionate organic gardener.
Mr. Domingue passed away at the age of 64 on November 5, 2019 in Tyler.
Survivors include his wife, Vicky Graham Domingue of Athens; children, Sally Ann Domingue and Camille Jan Domingue O'Kelley; siblings and their spouses, Kirby Domingue, Jr. (Gloria), Genevieve Domingue Joubert, Julianna Domingue, and Cynthia Domingue Lirette (Shawn); grandchild, Finnegan Conner Lamb; nephews, Nichlas Domingue, Noah Joubert, and Ethan Lirette; nieces, Natalie & Nanette Domingue; great-nieces, Mia & Ava Formby; great-nephew, Kristopher Domingue; and numerous cousins.
Published in the The Advertiser from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019