Ronald "Day" Juneau
Lafayette - Day Juneau, 81 passed away peacefully on November 1st, 2020 in his home. He was born February 27th, 1939 in Cottonport, LA and graduated from Cottonport High School. He was active in sports, lettered in football, and was a proud CHS Wildcat. He then went on to serve as a proud member of the U.S. Marine Corp. After his service, he moved to Lafayette to work in the oilfield where he met and married his beloved wife of 54 years, Bobbie. He started his own towing company and developed rental properties which he maintained and managed until two years ago. He was a hard worker who never met a stranger and was quick to lend a helping hand to those in need. He was dearly loved and will be missed by all his family.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Barbara (Bobbie) Andrus Juneau; his four children, Mark Juneau (Shanon); Melanie Juneau; Kasey DeMary (Gregory) and Kandace Samuel (Adam); eleven grandchildren; four great grandchildren; his sister, Louella Moreau; numerous nieces and nephews; and his faithful canine companion, Mamou.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Furby Johnson Juneau; one brother, Buren Juneau.
Pallbearers will be Jacob and Jeremy Juneau, Jonathan DeMary, Jackson Dufrene, Lance Mouton and Quint Mason.
Honorary Pallbearer will be David Juneau.
A time of Visitation will be held at Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE location on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM and on Friday from 9:00 AM until the time of service. A Rosary will be prayed on Thursday at 6:30 PM.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020, at 11:00 AM in Martin & Castille's La Fleur de Lis Chapel in Lafayette. Following services, Day will be laid to rest in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery. Reverend Michael Delcambre will conduct the funeral services.
