Ronald Navarro
Franklin - Funeral services celebrating the life of Ronald Chris Navarro will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Ibert's Mortuary in Franklin. Following the service he will be laid to rest in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Baldwin. Conducting the services will be his son-in-law, Pastor Rob Miller.
Ronnie, as he was affectionately known, was born in Houston, Texas on July 14, 1939. On Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at the age of 80 in the comfort of his home, he left this world behind and entered eternity with his Lord Jesus Christ.
Ronnie was the only child of Justin and Ernestine Navarro. He was raised in Baldwin and was a 1957 graduate of Hanson Memorial High School in Franklin. A longtime resident of Lafayette, Ronnie was a true entrepreneur in every sense of the word. Many will remember him from his many years owning and operating Navarro's Hair Salon as well as his time serving on the Louisiana State Board of Cosmetology. Broadening his vision, he went on to found the We Care Hair Franchise, owning many in Louisiana, as well as several Subway Franchises in the Lafayette area. He also had a love for horse racing and was a longtime member of the Louisiana Thoroughbred Breeders Association. Mardi Gras also held a special place in Ronnie's soul as he was a longtime member of the Krewe of Troubadours and the Krewe of Bonaparte. Ronnie definitely left his mark on this world and will be fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.
Those he leaves to cherish his memory include his longtime companion, Phyllis Boudreaux; his three daughters, Mechelle N. Miller and her husband Rob Miller, Dynell N. Goldstein, and Nicole Navarro; his four beloved granddaughters, Kristi Bailey and her husband Nick, Anna Gumpert and her husband Kris, Rachel Goldstein, and Sarah Rouse; and last but certainly not least his three precious great granddaughters, Ava, Stella, and Everleigh Gumpert.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Justin Christopher Navarro and Ernestine LeBourgeois Navarro.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 1:00 p.m. at Ibert's Mortuary in Franklin.
Serving as pallbearers will be Logan Boudreaux, Kris Gumpert, David LeBourgeois, Jimmy Kroetsch, Sarah Rouse, and Riley Marcotte.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, 800-805-5856, or online at https://www.stjude.org/donate.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ibert's Mortuary, Inc., 1007 Main Street, Franklin, LA 70538, (337) 828-5426.
Published in the The Advertiser from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020