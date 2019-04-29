Resources
- - Ronald (Ronnie) Stewart passed away on April 24, 2019. Cancer was his enemy. He is preceded by his mother, Hilda Richard; father, James Stewart, an older brother, Butch Stewart. He is survived by his wife, Donna Stewart; sons; Ronald Stewart II, Richard Stewart, and Joseph Kaiser; brothers, Robert, Donald, & Dale; sisters,Tootsie Boone, Tiny Potier, Annie Finn, and Kathy Martin. Granddaughters; Brianna, Sabrina, Emma, and Amelia. Many nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews. He loved his family no matter what. He loved to play pool and smile. His memorial date as of yet is not determined. In lieu of flowers; please donate to your local animal shelter.
Published in the The Advertiser on Apr. 29, 2019
