Rosa Belle Sylvester Thompson
Lafayette - August 05, 1919 - January 1, 2020
Mrs. Rosa Belle Sylvester Thompson born to Oscar Sylvester, Sr. and Elia LaFleur Sylvester on August 05, 1919, died at 6:12 p.m., Wednesday, January 1, 2020, in Lafayette. Mrs. Thompson met and married the love of her life Mr. Harry Thompson in 1940. She was a proud navy wife who followed her husband around the country. After Mr. Thompson fulfilled his duty to the Navy, they returned to Ville Platte to start their family. Mrs. Thompson worked alongside her husband on their farm, in their dairy, and in their grocery store in Ville Platte. She did all of this while raising their four children and selling Kirby vacuum cleaners. Mrs. Thompson was a parishioner of Our Lady Queen of All Saints Catholic Church from its inception until she and her husband moved to Lafayette in May 1993. More recently she has been a faithful patron of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Lafayette, La.
Mrs. Thompson was a vibrant lady who enjoyed … baking, cooking, sewing, gardening, hunting, fishing, dancing and never paying full price for anything. She read her papers daily and was always sure to know the goings on of her neighbors. Of course Mrs. Thompson was always praying for her family and doing her best to keep them in line. She would be the first to tell you if you gained a few pounds, bought a car too soon, fed your child too much or too little. How will her family survive the world without her now? One can only determine that she was finally satisfied that her children and grandchildren would be okay without her. She certainly lived life to the fullest and was a force to be reckoned with. Mrs. Thompson was the heart of her family. In the words of Mrs. Thompson "Let there be piss in the family".
Survivors include three daughters, Jean Lafleur and her husband, Glenn, of Ville Platte, Judy Pautz and her husband, Roland, of Lafayette, and Carmalete Manuel and her husband, Randy, of Lanse Meg; one son, Henry Thompson and his wife, Anita, of Carencro; nine grandchildren, Chad Lafleur and wife Christy, Dawn Shipp, Johann Pautz, Marie-Isabelle Pautz, Joel Pautz and wife Katie, Jennifer Matt and husband Johnny, Jacqueline Morse and husband Caleb, Jonathan Thompson, Sarah Stephens and husband Tristin; and eight great-grandchildren. As well as her brothers Burke Sylvester and his wife Terry of Eunice, La., and Tillman Sylvester of Highlands, Tx., and numerous nephews and nieces, among them her closest niece, Toni L. Cormier and nephew Derek Tarin.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Harry Thompson, her parents, Oscar Sylvester, Sr. and Elia LaFleur Sylvester, her brothers Oscar Sylvester, Jr., and Hart Sylvester, her sisters Ida Foret, Mae Nugent, Eva LaFleur, and Georgiana Vidrine; and two grandsons, James Stacey LaFleur and Jonathan Paul Manuel.
A memorial service with her great-nephew Fr. Rene Pellessier officiating; will be held on Saturday, January 18th at 12:00 noon at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Lafayette, La.
Published in the The Advertiser from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020