|
|
Rosabelle Blanchard
Lafayette - 10 AM Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 in Martin & Castille Funeral Home - SCOTT Location, for Rosabelle Blanchard, 90, who peacefully passed away at her residence in Lafayette on Sunday, July 14, 2019, with loved ones by her side.
Interment will be in Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery.
Deacon Art Bakeler will conduct the services.
Survivors include her four daughters, Georgia Blanchard of Lafayette, LA, Gloria Blanchard of Lafayette, LA, Betty Richard and husband, Elwood Richard of Cankton, LA, and Kathy Blanchard of Lafayette, LA; her two sons, Michael Blanchard of Scott, LA, and Allen Blanchard of Breaux Bridge, LA; her brother, Ernest Breaux of Scott, LA, her grandchildren, Garret Richard of Cankton, LA, James Blanchard and wife, Jazmerrie Blanchard of Green Valley, CA, and Michelle Blanchard of Burbank, CA; her great grandchildren, Majesta Richard of Carencro, LA, Jaydin Richard of Maurice, LA, and Taeleigh Richard of Maurice, LA, and her great great grandchildren, Phinn Richard of Carencro, LA, and Dawson Bruno of Carencro, LA.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wallace Breaux and Angile Comeaux Breaux, and a brother, John Breaux.
A resident of Lafayette, Louisiana for most of her life, Rosabelle was a loving person, who adored her family and enjoyed the time she spent with them. She enjoyed gardening, especially flowers, trips with her family and friends, cooking and sewing. She was an excellent role model to her family, and was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, great grandmother, great great grandmother, and friend.
The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SCOTT location on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 10 AM to 10 PM and on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 8 AM until time of service.
A Rosary will be prayed Wednesday evening by Deacon Art Bakeler at 6 PM in Martin & Castille Funeral Home in Scott.
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Blanchard family to Heart of Hospice, for the excellent care and compassion given to our mother at her time of need.
View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com
Martin & Castille-SCOTT-802 Alfred St., Scott, LA 70583, 337-234-2320
Published in the The Advertiser on July 16, 2019