Rose Ann Signal



Lafayette - A Private Service will be held for immediate family members only at 10:00am at Philadelphia Christian Church on Saturday, June 13, 2020.



Rose was an example of real (unconditional) Love, she lived her life everyday to serve Jesus, she left a spiritual impact on everyone she met; family, friends, and strangers would be left with a prayer and a smile, she just Loved serving Jesus.



Rose was a lifelong resident of Lafayette; she retired from Abdalla's Clothing.



She leaves behind to cherish her memory three children Maria (Kevin) Moore, Theodore "Ben" (Cheryl) Signal and Patrick Signal, Vanessa Signal(step-daughter) one brother Roland (Jean) Brothers, Four grandkids, Beneshia, Kyle, Tyler (Breanna) Chelsea, five great grandkids, Kaylen, Ethan, Amara, Aiden, Adriana, four nephews; John Boutte, Raymond Brothers, Robert Boutte, Phillip (Althea) Boutte , and three nieces; Patricia Brothers Thompson, Crystal Brothers, and Poochie.



She will be reunited in heaven with her late Husband; Edward Signal Jr., her Mother; Agnes Caillier Brothers, her father D.D. Brothers, her Sister Emily Gathe.



A walk through Visitation will be opened to family and friends beginning at 9:00am at Philadelphia Christian Church.



Due to current restrictions, and with respect for the health and welfare of our community, all in attendance are asked to adhere to social distancing.



Arrangements entrusted to Kinchen Funeral Home Inc., 1011 North Saint Antoine Street, Lafayette LA 70501.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store