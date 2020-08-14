1/1
Rose Trahan Kidder
1932 - 2020
Rose Trahan Kidder

Arnaudville - A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 am on Monday, August 17, 2020, at St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church in Arnaudville for Rose Trahan Kidder, 87, who passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at the funeral home from 9:00 am until 10:00 am on Monday.

Father Travis Abadie will officiate at the Funeral Mass. Interment will follow at St. John Francis Regis Cemetery in Arnaudville.

Rose was a gifted seamstress and loved cooking and baking. She was married for over 60 years to her late husband Raymond, together enjoying their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and playing an integral role in their lives. Her warmth and laughter will be remembered and cherished by her family.

She is survived by her daughter, Cindy Wood; grandchildren, Lindsay (Chad) Pellerin, Allison (Jake) Abel, Myles Wood and Victoria (Robbie) Ray; great-grandchildren, Cameron Pellerin and Conner Pellerin; and her beloved sister, Anna LaGrange.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Kidder, Jr.; son, Errol Kidder; two infant daughters; son-in-law, Alvin Wood; great-grandchild, Owen Abel; parents, Paoletti and Madeline Marks Trahan; and brothers, Loyd Trahan and Russell Trahan.

Pallbearers will be Myles Wood, Chad Pellerin, Conner Pellerin, Robbie Ray, Chris Kidder, and Dwayne Quebedeaux. Honorary pallbearers will be Cameron Pellerin and Jake Abel.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the charity of your choice.

Pellerin Funeral Home of Arnaudville, 314 St. Landry St., Arnaudville, LA 70512, (337-332-2111) is in charge of arrangements.




Published in The Advertiser from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
PELLERIN - Arnaudville
314 St. Landry Street
Arnaudville, LA 70512
337-754-5881
