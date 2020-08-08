Roselind "Sister" C. Dugal
Grand Coteau - Memorial services will be held Monday, August 10, 2020 at an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Charles Borromeo Roman Catholic Church in Grand Coteau for Roselind Catherine Dugal, age 79, who passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Evangeline Oaks Guest House in Carencro.
Inurnment will be in St. Peter Catholic Cemetery in Carencro. Rev. Mark Kraemer, SJ, pastor of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, will officiate at the services.
Ms. Dugal was a native of Houma and a resident of Lafayette for over twenty years. She was employed as a License Practical Nurse and was compelled to further her calling by completing mission work in Tarahumara, Mexico for over ten years. A devout Catholic, Ms. Dugal lived to serve the Lord and she was faithful and steadfast in doing so.
Survivors include two brothers, Dr. Charles Dugal and his wife, Susan, and Donald Francis Dugal and his wife, A. Marie, all of Sunset; and one sister, Mary Geralyn Menard and her husband, Jay, of Walland, TN.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Merrick A. Dugal, Sr. and the former Rose Arceneaux; and one brother, Merrick A. Dugal, Jr.
The family requests visiting hours be observed at St. Charles Borromeo Roman Catholic Church from 10:00 a.m. Monday until service time on Monday.
