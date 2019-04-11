|
|
Rosemarie Duos Benedetto
Sunset - Rosemarie Duos Benedetto, 61, a native of Sunset and resident of Denver, Colorado, passed away peacefully with her children at her side, Tuesday, April 9, 2019. A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019, 10:00 AM at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Grand Coteau. Visitation will be observed on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Martin & Castille - DOWNTOWN location, with a Rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM Thursday evening. Inurnment will be in St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery.
Survivors include her husband, Joseph Benedetto, Sr.; her children, Joseph Benedetto, Jr., Michael Benedetto, Maria Benedetto, and siblings, Sr. Frances Duos, CSJ, Robert Duos (Janet), Suzanne Thomas (Dave), and Celeste Scott (Lyall). She is also survived by her nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly, and her very best friends, Marvel Taylor, Rachel Schafer, and Shelly DeRock. Rosie was preceded in death by her parents, Ferdie and Rosemary Duos; her siblings, Ferdie Ann Quoyeser, Jackie Packard, and Allison Duos; her brother in-law, Thomas Quoyeser; her grandparents, Edward and Lena Bourgeois-Smith, and Regile and Lydie Duos.
Rosie was a devout and faithful servant to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and lived and shared her heart full of His love.
Memorial contributions can be made in Rosemarie Benedetto's name to St. Catherine of Siena Church, Denver, CO, St. Bernadette Church, Lakewood, CO, Denver Hospice, or Hospice of Acadiana.
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Benedetto family to Fr. Luc Marie of St. Catherine Siena for his weekly visits, anointing, and spiritual direction.
Published in the The Advertiser on Apr. 11, 2019