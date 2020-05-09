|
Roxanne Shaw
Breaux Bridge - Breaux Bridge - A private graveside service for the immediate family will be held for Roxanne "Roxy" Shaw, 58, who passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020, at Lafayette General Medical Center.
Roxanne was born September 2, 1961 in Breaux Bridge. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, coloring in her "Color by Numbers" books, and attending her grandchildren's sporting events. Roxanne was a loving wife, mother, sister and friend. She cherished her time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her husband, Darwin Shaw; daughter, April Savoie (Joey); son, Eric Shaw (Alex); brother, Hobbie Roberts; sisters, Bridget Bernard, Samantha Spillman and Tina Savoie (Curtis, Sr.); grandchildren, Gabrielle Savoie, Noah Savoie, Cohen Savoie, Jolie Savoie, Macy Savoie, Anna Shaw, Ethan Shaw and Evelyn Shaw.
She was preceded in death by her father, Patrick "Beaux Yeau" Jospeh Roberts; mother, Linda "Granny" Louise Credeur; and one brother, Randy Roberts.
Published in the The Advertiser from May 9 to May 10, 2020