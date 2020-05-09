Services
Pellerin Chapel - Breaux Bridge
211 Berard St
Breaux Bridge, LA 70517
337-332-2199
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Roxanne Shaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roxanne Shaw


1961 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roxanne Shaw Obituary
Roxanne Shaw

Breaux Bridge - Breaux Bridge - A private graveside service for the immediate family will be held for Roxanne "Roxy" Shaw, 58, who passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020, at Lafayette General Medical Center.

Roxanne was born September 2, 1961 in Breaux Bridge. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, coloring in her "Color by Numbers" books, and attending her grandchildren's sporting events. Roxanne was a loving wife, mother, sister and friend. She cherished her time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her husband, Darwin Shaw; daughter, April Savoie (Joey); son, Eric Shaw (Alex); brother, Hobbie Roberts; sisters, Bridget Bernard, Samantha Spillman and Tina Savoie (Curtis, Sr.); grandchildren, Gabrielle Savoie, Noah Savoie, Cohen Savoie, Jolie Savoie, Macy Savoie, Anna Shaw, Ethan Shaw and Evelyn Shaw.

She was preceded in death by her father, Patrick "Beaux Yeau" Jospeh Roberts; mother, Linda "Granny" Louise Credeur; and one brother, Randy Roberts.
Published in the The Advertiser from May 9 to May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roxanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -