Roxie Duncan Hill
Youngsville - Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at 10:00 AM in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille in Lafayette, for Roxie Duncan Hill, 85, who peacefully passed away Friday evening, January 31, 2020 at her residence in Youngsville.
Interment will be in Ebenezer Methodist Cemetery in Ebenezer.
Reverend John Cannon, Senior Pastor of Asbury United Methodist Church in Lafayette, will conduct the funeral services.
Survivors include her children, Ronald "Ronnie" Hill and wife, Kathryn Tarpey and Gregory Hill and wife, Janice; her daughters-in-law, Joni Hill and Terri Hill; her seven grandchildren, Brandon Hill, Leslie Monteleone, Amanda Henderson, Trenton Hill, Eliza Hill, Thomas Hill, and Nathaniel Hill; her eight great-grandchildren; her siblings, Neva Wiseman, Pearl Bougeard, Isaac Duncan, and William Duncan.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Charles Hill and her son, Charles Keith Hill.
Roxie Duncan Hill was a resident of Lafayette, Louisiana for most of her life. She was an avid reader, loved needlepoint, cooking, hosting family gatherings and coffee with friends and neighbors. She was an active parent, participating in school programs and was a supporter of the Boy Scouts, acting as Troop Mom for Troop 19. Roxie enjoyed traveling the country and attending UL events with her husband. She was also a devoted grandmother and could be found at many sporting events, dance recitals, pool days in her backyard and cherished the time spent with her family. Roxie was a generous caretaker of many, always offering her home and time to those in need.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Hill, Trenton Hill, Thomas Hill, Nathaniel Hill, Christopher Henderson, and Alexander Monteleone.
Honorary Pallbearer will be Damian Krantz.
The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Monday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM and on Tuesday from 8:00 AM until time of service.
Memorial contributions can be made in Mrs. Roxie Duncan Hill's name to Hospice of Acadiana 2600 Johnston Street, Suite 200, Lafayette, Louisiana 70503.
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Hill family to her caregivers, Angie, Barbara, Cindy, and Candace for taking such good care of Roxie.
