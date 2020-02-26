|
|
Roy E. Brown
Broussard - Homegoing Celebration will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church for Roy E. Brown.
Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Roy E. Brown was born December 28, 1940 to the late Lucien Brown, Jr. and Rose Bell Brown of Broussard, LA. He departed this life at 7:48 a.m. Sunday, February 23, 2020.
He leaves to mourn, his beloved wife of 53 years, Mary Ann Brown of Broussard, LA; one sister, Albertha M. Mathews of Baton Rouge, LA; one brother, Louis J. Brown and wife, Frankie of Sunset, LA; one nephew, Rahsaan Brown of Grovetown, GA; one niece, Nacoatra Brown of Broussard, LA; two great nephews, five great nieces and a host of relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lucien and Rose Bell Brown; his sister, Rosa M. Johnson and two nieces.
Visitation will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church from 8:00 a.m. until time of service.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.
Published in the The Advertiser from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020