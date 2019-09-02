|
|
Roy J. Santiny
Grand Isle - Roy J. Santiny, 80, a native and resident of Grand Isle, passed away on August 30, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 AM until service time on Tuesday, September 3 at Our Lady of the Isle Catholic Church in Grand Isle. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday at the church with burial to follow at St. Anne Cemetery in Youngsville.
He is survived by his wife, Jeanette Roy Santiny; 2 children, Roylynn Santiny Adam (Jeff) and Scott Gerard Santiny (April); 4 grandchildren, Ashley Terrebonne (Brad), Scotty Santiny, Jeff Adam, Jr., and Lindsey Adam; 2 great-grandchildren, Grace and Kate Terrebonne; 5 siblings, Olga Folse, Nolan "Tous" Santiny, Carol Santiny, Gibson Santiny, and Gerald Santiny.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Antonia Braberry Santiny; 2 brothers, Robert and Russel Santiny; in-laws, Joseph and Estelle Gerard Roy.
Falgout Funeral Home of Galliano entrusted with arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser on Sept. 2, 2019