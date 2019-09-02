Services
Falgout Funeral Home
17330 West Main Street
Galliano, LA 70354
(985) 632-6112
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Isle Catholic Church
Grand Isle, LA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Isle Catholic Church
Grand Isle, LA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
St. Anne Cemetery
Youngsville, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Santiny
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy J. Santiny

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roy J. Santiny Obituary
Roy J. Santiny

Grand Isle - Roy J. Santiny, 80, a native and resident of Grand Isle, passed away on August 30, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9 AM until service time on Tuesday, September 3 at Our Lady of the Isle Catholic Church in Grand Isle. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday at the church with burial to follow at St. Anne Cemetery in Youngsville.

He is survived by his wife, Jeanette Roy Santiny; 2 children, Roylynn Santiny Adam (Jeff) and Scott Gerard Santiny (April); 4 grandchildren, Ashley Terrebonne (Brad), Scotty Santiny, Jeff Adam, Jr., and Lindsey Adam; 2 great-grandchildren, Grace and Kate Terrebonne; 5 siblings, Olga Folse, Nolan "Tous" Santiny, Carol Santiny, Gibson Santiny, and Gerald Santiny.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Antonia Braberry Santiny; 2 brothers, Robert and Russel Santiny; in-laws, Joseph and Estelle Gerard Roy.

Falgout Funeral Home of Galliano entrusted with arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser on Sept. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now