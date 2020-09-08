1/1
Ruby S. Landry
1936 - 2020
Ruby S. Landry

Kaplan - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church honoring the life of Ruby Schexnaider Landry, 83, who died Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at her residence. She will be laid to rest at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Cemetery with Reverend Mark Miley officiating the services.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Robert Lee Landry of Kaplan; two sons, Shannon Landry and his wife, Nancy of Lafayette and Kevin Landry of Rayne; one daughter, Terrie and her husband, Jude Richard of Kaplan; six grandchildren, Christian Richard and his wife, Julie, Mandy and her husband, Kevin Romero, Stephanie and her husband, Lucas Tate, Gabrielle, Aaron, and Jalen Landry; and eight great grandchildren, Katherine, Saul, and Landry Richard, Luke, Caroline and Molly Romero, and Brennan and Meredith Tate.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Cindy Marie Landry; and parents, Saule Schexnaider and the former Namaze Thibodeaux.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church, 600 N. Church Avenue, on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 11:00 AM until the Mass at 2:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 1:00 PM.




Published in The Advertiser from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan - Kaplan
300 N. Eleazar Avenue
Kaplan, LA 70548
(337) 643-7276
