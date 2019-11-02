|
Ruby Urso Delatte
Ruby Urso Delatte, age 94, died peacefully at home on Saturday, October 26, 2019.
She was a loving homemaker who treasured God and family above all else, and an incredibly strong woman who fought her battles quietly and courageously. She was a very sweet lady, who kept people close and remembered small details of their lives, even from long ago. She is preceded in death by her husband Herbert Delatte. She is survived by her son Herbert, Jr., his wife Sarah, and grand-dog Inky. Arrangements were provided by Lake Lawn Funeral Home in New Orleans. The family would be grateful for donations made in her honor to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston, Suite 200, Lafayette, LA 70506.
Published in the The Advertiser from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019