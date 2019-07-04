|
Russel Louis Mouton
Lafayette - A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 10:00 am at St. Edmond Catholic Church at 4131 West Congress St. in Lafayette for Russel Louis Mouton, 80, who passed away Monday, July 1st in Winter Haven, FL.
His family will honor his interment in the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Lafayette immediately following the mass.
The Reverend Father Gil Dutel, Pastor of St. Edmond Catholic Church in Lafayette, will officiate.
Russel was born September 6, 1938 in Lafayette and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. He graduated from Cathedral Carmel and worked at Guaranty Bank for 35 years. He was well respected and very successful in the banking industry and retired from the field in 1993. Russel was a parishioner of St. Edmond Catholic Church in Lafayette.
Russel is survived by his brother Kenneth Mouton; his daughter Nell Stephens and her husband John Stephens, of Lafayette, LA; his sons, Rusty Mouton and his wife Cyndi, of Davenport, FL and Benny Mouton and his wife, Tammy, of Chesterfield, VA; his grandchildren, Bonnie White and her husband Charles, Aimee White and her husband Andy, Rachel Smith and her husband Ben, Jacob Mouton, Camron Mouton and his wife Ashtyn, and Abby Mouton; and his great-grandchildren, Nell White, Kathryn White, Mac Rowe, Gabriel Rowe, Logan Rowe, Gauge White, and Hunter White.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of fifty years, Geraldine Mouton; his brothers Carroll Mouton and Jack Mouton; and his parents, Dalton V Mouton and Lucy Guidroz Mouton.
Russel was a caring husband, father, grandfather, uncle and provider and most loved to spend time with his family and friends. His strength and presence will be deeply missed.
Published in the The Advertiser on July 4, 2019