Russell C. CalaisLafayette - A Masonic funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 in the Sunrise Chapel at Walters Funeral Home for Russell C. Calais, 87, who passed away August 1, 2020. Damion Edwards of Hope Lodge #145 will conduct the service. Inurnment will take place in Calvary Cemetery at a later date.Visitation will be Wednesday from 9:00 am until 1:00 pm.Survivors include his wife, Judy Calais; and seven daughters, Kerry Champagne, Katie Barnes, Konie Heard, Kelli April, Kara Hebert, Kodi Calais, and Kasi Comeaux.He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernice and Selma Calais.Russell was a native of St. Martin Parish, longtime resident of Lafayette, and resided in Breaux Bridge for the last 40 years. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and of Hope Lodge #145. He retired from AT&T after a long career with the phone company working as a cable splicer.