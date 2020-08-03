Russell Calais
Lafayette - A Masonic funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 in the Sunrise Chapel at Walters Funeral Home for Russell Cecil Calais, 87, who passed away August 1, 2020. Damion Edwards of Hope Lodge #145 will conduct the service. Inurnment will take place in Calvary Cemetery at a later date.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Calais, 7 daughters, 11 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, 3 step grandchildren, 11 step great grandchildren all named as the following:
Daughter, Kerry Calais Champagne, Grandson, Justin Champagne, Step Great Grand Daughter, Amielle Romero all of Breaux Bridge.
Daughter, Katie Baker Barnes (Jim), Grandson, Blake Baker all of Dallas, TX
Daughter, Konie Calais Heard (Michel Heard, MD) of Lafayette, Grandsons, Eliot Brasseaux (Morgan) of Lafayette, Dane Brasseaux of Ft. Collins, CO, Great Grandson, Sonny Brasseaux, Step Grandsons, Mickey Heard, MD (Katie), Matthew Heard (Liz), Step Great Grandchildren, Audrey, Camille, Eleanor, John, Michel, Garrett & Grant Heard all of Lafayette.
Daughter, Kelli Calais April (Robert) of Kenner, Granddaughter, Jena Theriot, Grandson, Jantz Theriot (Kelsey) and Great Grandchildren, Reese Hartenstein & Keira Theriot all of Metairie. Step-Granddaughter, Gabrielle April of Kenner.
Daughter, Kara Calais Hebert (Mitchell, MD) of Baton Rouge, and Grand Daughters, Sydni & Margaux Hebert of Dallas, TX.
Daughter Kodi Calais and Grand Daughter, Ann Walp both of Phoenix AZ
Daughter, Kasi Calais Bacquet (Gerry) of LaPorte TX, Grand Daughter, Andi Romero of Lafayette, Grand Son, Riley Romero (Hailey, Fiance'), Great Grand Daughter, Laura Romero, Step Great Grandchildren, Bailee, Brooke & Blake Bacquet all of LaPorte, TX.
Russell was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. & Mrs. Selma J. Calais "Sue" Latiolais of Lafayette, the mother of his 7 daughters, Deanie Huval Calais Bonin of Lafayette, Lance Theriot, Father of his Grandchildren, Godfather, Louis Collett and his Godchild, Darrell Benoit all of Breaux Bridge.
He was a native of St. Martin Parish living in Breaux Bridge for the past 40 years and a longtime resident of Lafayette. He retired from South Central Bell, NKA AT&T after 30+ yrs. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and of the Hope Lodge #145.
As a young boy Russell attended 1st grade in Baton Rouge later moving to Lafayette where he attended NP Moss, Lafayette High & Cathedral High School. While in school he played baseball, football and boxed winning a Golden Glove title. All through school he spent his summers as a lifeguard & dive instructor at Lafayette Municipal Golf & Country Club, a block from his childhood home. It was there he began his passion for golf where he would later bring his daughters to caddy for him. After high school he became engaged and joined the Air Force stationed in San Antonio. After his 2nd daughter was born, he moved his family back to Lafayette where he later began employment with South Central Bell. While in Lafayette another daughter was born. It was then a decision was made to keep the K's going in naming his children. Later an opportunity offered him a transfer with South Central Bell, and he moved his family to Houma. Within a couple years 1960 a 4th daughter was born. Shortly after feeling homesick and lonesome for family and friends he moved his family back to Lafayette still employed with South Central Bell. There would be 2 more daughters born in Lafayette making his girls the 6 K's, Kerry, Katie, Konie, Kelli, Kara & Kodi. With his friends and family of girls, he enjoyed golfing, gardening, crabbing, frogging, cooking, and hosting parties for friends that could go on all night. He was an excellent cook and he loved to share his cooking secrets with his girls as they grew up assisting him in the kitchen. He shared a passion with his father for building and remodeling and together they completed many projects, which was quite a fete'. He was a perfectionist. As his girls were growing up his desire to decorate for Christmas grew and so did the amount of lights and decorations outside the house. He was creative and every year it was a wonderland of lights that would light up the entire street. He had non-stop Christmas carols playing outside where cars would drive slowly out front to take in the sights. It was big, showy, and his girls loved it. He was the school supply shopper with his girls every new school year loading up at K&B. He was the one who laid out the Easter baskets with only the best chocolates, his favorites and the one who had to check his girls Halloween bags to make sure he threw out all the hard candy before any could be eaten. He was protective and had many sleepless nights raising girls just waiting until the last one was in for the night before he could close both eyes. As time moved along his hobbies grew and his father surprised him with a quarter horse. One thing led to another and the horse he named Julie's Jet became a racehorse. He longed for lots of land, a barn, a big garden, and all that goes with country living. In 1968 he moved his family to Breaux Bridge, put away his golf clubs and began training his horse while his girls became rapidly adept at barn & fence building, maintenance with cutting several acres of grass, feeding horses and shoveling horse manure. His garden grew from a city backyard to 3 acres as well did his family when in 1972 another daughter Kasi was born adding to his girls he fondly referred to as the Magnificent 7. After 30+ years he retired from South Central Bell. He later moved to Butte LaRose where he continued his passion for cooking, growing his own vegetables by planting big gardens, working on projects building & remodeling, and perfecting his own hot sauce which he enjoyed making annually with his girls, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was a jokester who so enjoyed a good prank, loved telling a story, enjoyed playing cards and was good cheating at it. He could be stubborn, hot tempered and was far from perfect. He would give you the shirt off his back if one needed it. He was hard working, dedicated and provided for his family raising 7 daughters. He was our Daddy, Big Pop to his grandchildren and great grandchildren and we will miss him dearly.
The family would like to thank the team of Hospice staff from Compass, Lady of The Oaks, his nurse and beloved family friend, Yvette Leblanc Simon, who was instrumental in placing him there and for her care and dedication to Russell, may she RIP.
