Services
Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette
1011 Bertrand Drive
Lafayette, LA 70506
(337) 235-9449
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette
1011 Bertrand Drive
Lafayette, LA 70506
Service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette
1011 Bertrand Drive
Lafayette, LA 70506
More Obituaries for Ruth Estorge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Margaret Estorge


1945 - 2019
Ruth Margaret Estorge Obituary
Ruth Margaret Estorge

Lafayette - Ruth Estorge was born on October 13, 1945 in New Iberia. She passed away peacefully at home in Lafayette on August 17, 2019. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Friday, August 23, 2019, from 1:00 PM until the time of service at 3:00 PM. Please visit Delhomme Funeral Home's website to view the full obituary. Personal condolences may be sent to the Estorge/Conner family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser on Aug. 22, 2019
