Ruth Mason Kilgore
Lafayette - Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 11, 2019, in the Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers for Mrs. Ruth Mason Kilgore, 96, who passed away on May 5, 2019.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Saturday, May 11, 2019, from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM. A rosary will be recited at 10:30 AM.
Visit www.delhommefuneralhome.com for the full obituary.
Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser on May 8, 2019