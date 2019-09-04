|
Ruth Melvin Hinze
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019, at 1:00 PM in Martin & Castille's La Fleur de Lis Chapel in Lafayette, for Ruth Melvin Hinze, 84, who peacefully passed away Saturday evening, August 31, 2019 at The Carpenter House-St. Joseph Hospice in Lafayette, surrounded by her family. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE location on Monday from 11:00 AM until time of service.
Inurnment will be in Lafayette Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Reverend Dr. Robert Miller, Pastor of First Lutheran Church in Lafayette, will conduct the funeral services.
Survivors include her loving husband of 65 years, Charles William "Shorty" Hinze; her children, Gerald David Hinze and wife, Nancy, Steve Hinze, and Suzette Hinze Desormeaux; her brother, Larry Melvin; her grandchildren, Natalie Powell and husband, Brian, William Hinze and wife, Stacey, Matthew Desormeaux, Michelle Desormeaux, and Justin Desormeaux; her great-grandchildren, Emily Powell, Lilly Powell, Peyton Hinze, Liam Hinze, and Anne-Marie Hinze; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, Charles Terrell Hinze; her parents, Wesley and Birdie Collins Melvin; her siblings, Leo Melvin, Marge Stanley, Demaris Green, Bobby Melvin and Sue Melvin.
A resident of both Texas and Louisiana for most of her life, Ruth Melvin Hinze was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, sister and friend.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Natalie Powell, William Hinze, Matthew Desormeaux, Michelle Desormeaux, and Justin Desormeaux.
Memorial contributions can be made in Mrs. Hinze's name to The Carpenter House-St.Joseph Hospice, 923 W. Pinhook Road, Lafayette, Louisiana, 70503 or The Alzheimer's Foundation 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, Illinois, 60601.
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Hinze family to the staff of Lafayette General Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospice for their dedication and care in our time of need.
