Ryan Avery Sampy
Carencro - Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019 at an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church in Carencro for Ryan Avery Sampy, age 51, who passed away Friday, December 20, 2019 at AMG Park Place Hospital in Lafayette.
Interment will be in Our Lady of the Assumption Cemetery in Carencro.
Mr. Sampy was a native and lifelong resident of Carencro having been a parishioner of Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, music and writing.
Survivors include his mother, Mary Sampy; two daughters, Briana Sampy of Carencro and Carmela Museaux and her husband, Marc, of Pompano Beach, FL; the mother of his children, Charlene Sampy of Orlando, FL; one sister, Troy Aubrey and her husband, John, of Lafayette; two brothers, Chad Sampy and his wife, Marie, of Scott and Devlin Sampy and his wife, Lize, of Lafayette; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Walter Ray Sampy.
A rosary will be prayed at 9:00 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church in Carencro.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church in Carencro from 8:00 a.m. Saturday until service time on Saturday at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church in Carencro.
Pallbearers will be Cedric Ames, Terence Madison, Triston Griffen, Daniel Duffy, Jr., Tony Duffy, Jr. and Marc Guidry. Honorary pallbearers will be Chad Sampy, Devlin Sampy, John Aubrey Kevin, Kim Sampy, David Sampy, Sr., Anthony Gradney, Oliver Walker, Dexter Ruffin, John Zeno, Charles Ames, Cleveland Guidry, Rodrick Guidry, Marshall Ryan Henry, Ronell Broussard and Henry Dibrell.
Published in the The Advertiser from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019