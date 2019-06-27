|
|
Sam Mouton
Cecilia - Funeral services will be held Friday, June 28, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church for Sam Mouton.
Services will be conducted by Fr. Greg Cormier.
Interment will be in St. Rose of Lima Cemetery.
On September 24, 1924, in Cecilia, La, Sam Mouton was born to the late Edmae Calais Mouton and Alphonse Mouton, Sr. Sam was born the last of ten children. He began working as a farmer at an early age.
On October 18,1946, Sam happily married the late Ezola Zeno Mouton. As they began their lives together, they had four children: Dorothy, Rita, Johnny and Bridget. Together Sam and Ezola shared 65 years of marriage.
Sam had a passion for farming, and he loved animals. He had a green thumb like no other and anything he touched grew fruitfully. Though Sam loved the outdoors, he loved his family more. He especially loved the children in the family and being around them is when he smiled the most. He also enjoyed speaking Creole with his guests while enjoying a nice cup of coffee and a piece of gateau!
On June 18, 2019, God peacefully sent his best angels to gather Sam and bring him to the place of everlasting life. He leaves to cherish his memories, his three daughters: Dorothy M. Locuste' of Cecilia, LA; Rita Mouton of Houston, TX and Bridget Mouton of Cecilia, LA; his grandchildren, Vicki (Jimmy) Metcalf of Pearland, TX; Donald (Angela) Locuste' Jr. of Duncanville, TX; Bretta L. Walker of Baton Rouge, LA; Miranda (Daryl) Cooper of Hinesville, GA; and Twanna Singleterry of Houston, TX; 13 great grandchildren: Taylor, Chase, Trey, Samuel, Maci, Natalie, Atley III, Madison, Madeline, Ryan, Rayna, Royce and Reagan; 5 great-great grandchildren: Brayden, Roman, Ryan Jr., Raylan and Tristan, along with four generations of nieces and nephews.
Sam was preceded in death by his parents, Edmae Calais Mouton and Alphonse Mouton, Sr.; his wife, Ezola Zeno Mouton and his son, Johnny Mouton; one grandson, Jesse Mouton; 4 sisters: Beulah M. Calais, Elvoida M. Broussard, Mazie M. Singleton, and Mable Mouton, and 5 brothers: Emery Mouton, Sanders Mouton, Mack Mouton, Ivey Mouton and Alphonse Mouton, Jr.
With sincere appreciation, the family of Sam Mouton would like to thank our many friends and extended family members for their expressions of love to our beloved father, grandfather and uncle. Thank you for your prayers, visits and calls.
We would like to extend a special thank you to J. Michael Morrow Memorial Nursing Home in Arnaudville, La for the excellent care they provided to our PaPa. We will forever be grateful to God for your services and love.
Visitation will be held Friday, June 28, 2019 at Syrie Funeral Home from 8:00 a.m. until time of service. A rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m.
Sign the guestbook online at www.syriefh.com
Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.
Published in the The Advertiser on June 27, 2019