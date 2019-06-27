Services
Syrie Funeral Home - Lafayette
1417 E. Simcoe St.
Lafayette, LA 70501
337-235-2305
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
8:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Syrie Funeral Home - Lafayette
1417 E. Simcoe St.
Lafayette, LA 70501
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
9:30 AM
Syrie Funeral Home - Lafayette
1417 E. Simcoe St.
Lafayette, LA 70501
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Sam Mouton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sam Mouton


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sam Mouton Obituary
Sam Mouton

Cecilia - Funeral services will be held Friday, June 28, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church for Sam Mouton.

Services will be conducted by Fr. Greg Cormier.

Interment will be in St. Rose of Lima Cemetery.

On September 24, 1924, in Cecilia, La, Sam Mouton was born to the late Edmae Calais Mouton and Alphonse Mouton, Sr. Sam was born the last of ten children. He began working as a farmer at an early age.

On October 18,1946, Sam happily married the late Ezola Zeno Mouton. As they began their lives together, they had four children: Dorothy, Rita, Johnny and Bridget. Together Sam and Ezola shared 65 years of marriage.

Sam had a passion for farming, and he loved animals. He had a green thumb like no other and anything he touched grew fruitfully. Though Sam loved the outdoors, he loved his family more. He especially loved the children in the family and being around them is when he smiled the most. He also enjoyed speaking Creole with his guests while enjoying a nice cup of coffee and a piece of gateau!

On June 18, 2019, God peacefully sent his best angels to gather Sam and bring him to the place of everlasting life. He leaves to cherish his memories, his three daughters: Dorothy M. Locuste' of Cecilia, LA; Rita Mouton of Houston, TX and Bridget Mouton of Cecilia, LA; his grandchildren, Vicki (Jimmy) Metcalf of Pearland, TX; Donald (Angela) Locuste' Jr. of Duncanville, TX; Bretta L. Walker of Baton Rouge, LA; Miranda (Daryl) Cooper of Hinesville, GA; and Twanna Singleterry of Houston, TX; 13 great grandchildren: Taylor, Chase, Trey, Samuel, Maci, Natalie, Atley III, Madison, Madeline, Ryan, Rayna, Royce and Reagan; 5 great-great grandchildren: Brayden, Roman, Ryan Jr., Raylan and Tristan, along with four generations of nieces and nephews.

Sam was preceded in death by his parents, Edmae Calais Mouton and Alphonse Mouton, Sr.; his wife, Ezola Zeno Mouton and his son, Johnny Mouton; one grandson, Jesse Mouton; 4 sisters: Beulah M. Calais, Elvoida M. Broussard, Mazie M. Singleton, and Mable Mouton, and 5 brothers: Emery Mouton, Sanders Mouton, Mack Mouton, Ivey Mouton and Alphonse Mouton, Jr.

With sincere appreciation, the family of Sam Mouton would like to thank our many friends and extended family members for their expressions of love to our beloved father, grandfather and uncle. Thank you for your prayers, visits and calls.

We would like to extend a special thank you to J. Michael Morrow Memorial Nursing Home in Arnaudville, La for the excellent care they provided to our PaPa. We will forever be grateful to God for your services and love.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 28, 2019 at Syrie Funeral Home from 8:00 a.m. until time of service. A rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m.

Sign the guestbook online at www.syriefh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.
Published in the The Advertiser on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now