Samuel Wilmore "Tonny" Plauché, III
Lafayette - Samuel Wilmore "Tonny" Plauché, III passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette. The family invites all who wish to celebrate Mr. Plauché's life to join them at a Memorial Service on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 10:00 am at Faith Lutheran Church in Lafayette, LA, 104 Rue Fontaine, Lafayette, 70508, with Pastor Ken Burke presiding.
Mr. Plauché is survived by his mother, Emma Lillian Winter Plauché, of Gainesville, GA; his four children, Chalin Denise Plauché Jones, of Lafayette, Samuel Wilmore "Billy" Plauché, IV (Amanda), of Seattle, WA, Jacqueline Marie Plauché Cagley (Richard), of Pittsburg, PA and George Clifford Plauché (Pamela), also of Lafayette; two sisters, Lane McClure Plauché Lake (Frank), of Gainesville, GA and Denise Winter Plauché Hamel (Justin), of Englewood, CO and 14 grandchildren, Luke and Kelley Jones, Samuel, Rayne, Adeline and Evangeline Plauché, Noah, Camille, Jonah and Micah Cagley and Alex, Simone, Jacques and Jude Plauché.
He was preceded in death by his father, Samuel Wilmore Plauché, Jr. and his wife, Karen Lynn LeBlanc Plauché.
Mr. Plauché was entombed during a private ceremony at Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Tonny's name to the Team Gleason Foundation, P.O. Box 24493, New Orleans, LA, 70184, teamgleason.org
or the ALS Association - Louisiana/Mississippi Chapter, P.O. Box 66825, Baton Rouge, LA, 70896, (225) 343-9880, www.alsalams.org
