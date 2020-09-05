1/1
Samuel Wilmore "Tonny" Plauché Iii
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Samuel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Samuel Wilmore "Tonny" Plauché, III

Lafayette - Samuel Wilmore "Tonny" Plauché, III passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette. The family invites all who wish to celebrate Mr. Plauché's life to join them at a Memorial Service on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 10:00 am at Faith Lutheran Church in Lafayette, LA, 104 Rue Fontaine, Lafayette, 70508, with Pastor Ken Burke presiding.

Mr. Plauché is survived by his mother, Emma Lillian Winter Plauché, of Gainesville, GA; his four children, Chalin Denise Plauché Jones, of Lafayette, Samuel Wilmore "Billy" Plauché, IV (Amanda), of Seattle, WA, Jacqueline Marie Plauché Cagley (Richard), of Pittsburg, PA and George Clifford Plauché (Pamela), also of Lafayette; two sisters, Lane McClure Plauché Lake (Frank), of Gainesville, GA and Denise Winter Plauché Hamel (Justin), of Englewood, CO and 14 grandchildren, Luke and Kelley Jones, Samuel, Rayne, Adeline and Evangeline Plauché, Noah, Camille, Jonah and Micah Cagley and Alex, Simone, Jacques and Jude Plauché.

He was preceded in death by his father, Samuel Wilmore Plauché, Jr. and his wife, Karen Lynn LeBlanc Plauché.

Mr. Plauché was entombed during a private ceremony at Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Tonny's name to the Team Gleason Foundation, P.O. Box 24493, New Orleans, LA, 70184, teamgleason.org or the ALS Association - Louisiana/Mississippi Chapter, P.O. Box 66825, Baton Rouge, LA, 70896, (225) 343-9880, www.alsalams.org.

Online obituary and guest book may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com.

Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora St. in Lafayette was in charge of arrangements.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advertiser from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
FOUNTAIN MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME
1010 PANDORA ST
Lafayette, LA 70506
(337) 981-7098
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by FOUNTAIN MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved