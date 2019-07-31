Services
Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette
1011 Bertrand Drive
Lafayette, LA 70506
(337) 235-9449
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
1:30 PM
St. Genevieve Catholic Church
Santo Anthony Martarona


1930 - 2019
Santo Anthony Martarona

Lafayette - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 pm on Friday, August 2, 2019, at St. Genevieve Catholic Church for Santo Anthony Martarona, 89, who passed away on July 29, 2019 at his residence, surrounded by family and friends.

Reverend Tom Voorhies will celebrate the Mass.

Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery.

Sammy served in the U. S. Army during the Korean War, from 1947 to 1953. He retired from LUS after 30 years of service. Sammy was a third and fourth degree Knights of Columbus, Teurlings Council 3202. He was in the Bishop Dubourg Assembly, 315. He was a member of St. Genevieve Catholic Church. Sammy was an active member of Hub City Kiwanis and a volunteer at LARC. He was an avid gardener and woodworker, who took special pride in making toys for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as others.

Sammy, a resident of Lafayette and a native of Crowley, was the son of the late Joseph Martarona and the former Jennie Giordano.

He is survived by his children, Jennie Larriviere and her husband, Bernie, James Martarona and his wife, Pam, John Martarona and his wife, Lisa, and Jackie Rowe; his grandchildren, Monica, Kevin, Matthew, Amanda, Kristine, Meghan, Jacob, Jaci, Madison, Laurie, Ashley, Alexandra and Reagan; and thirteen great- grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 59 years, Delores B. Martarona; and his siblings, Vincent Martarona and Theresa Dischler.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm on Thursday evening in the funeral home. Visiting hours will continue on Friday, August 2, 2019, from 9:00 am until 1:00 pm.

Pallbearers will be James Martarona, John Martarona, Kevin Larriviere, Matthew Larriviere, Jacob Martarona and Reagan Rowe.

Honorary Pallbearer will be Bernie Larriviere.

Personal condolences may be sent to the Martarona family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.

Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser on July 31, 2019
