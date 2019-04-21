|
Sarah Trahan Richard
Scott - A 1:00 PM Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Scott, for Sarah Trahan Richard, 89, who died Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at The Carpenter House - St. Joseph Hospice in Lafayette.
Interment will be in Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Scott.
Reverend Arockiadass Thanarajaraj, Parochial Vicar of Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Scott, will conduct the funeral services. Lectors for the Mass will be Blake Richard and Jarrett Richard, and Giftbearers will be Mary Miller and Shelby Richard.
Survivors include her two sons, John Richard and his wife, Marla and Lane Richard and his wife, Connie; a daughter in-law, Donna Richard; seven grandchildren, Blake Richard, Mary Miller and her husband, Koty, Jarrett Richard, Eric Richard and his wife, Sydney, Kylie Ardoin and her husband, Alex, Zachary Richard, and Shelby Richard; and two great-grandchildren, Emma Miller and John Lane Richard.
Sarah was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John Harris Richard; her son, Kenwood Richard; parents, Eslay and Aline Trahan; her siblings, Hugh Trahan, Hilda Foreman, Kersey Trahan, Delores Hebert, and Charles Trahan.
Sarah was a native of Kaplan and a residence of Scott. A few hobbies of hers included a good game of Bourré, crossword and jigsaw puzzles. A gentle soul, who loved her family very deeply, truly enjoyed the time she spent with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a devout Catholic and attended Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church.
Pallbearers will be Jarrett Richard, Blake Richard, Eric Richard, Zachary Richard, Koty Miller, and Alex Ardoin.
The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SCOTT location on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 10:00 AM until time of service. A Rosary will be prayed for the soul of Sarah Richard at 11:00 AM in Martin & Castille Funeral Home in Scott.
Memorial contributions can be made in Sarah Richard's name to the National , 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601,
The Richard family would like to extend a heartfelt appreciation and sincere Thank You to the doctors and staff of The Carpenter House - St. Joseph Hospice for the compassion, care and guidance given to our loved one and also to our family.
