Sean Gayle
Gueydan -
The family and friends of Sean Gayle are mourning the loss of their loved one who was called from this life on June 4, 2020. Sean was born in Los Angeles, CA. to Leonard H. Gayle and Margaret Sayres Gayle on July 30, 1945. He worked for NASA, AMOCO Petroleum, and was Owner of Patti's Book Nook. Sean was also a chairman on the Board of the Gueydan Nursing Home. He enjoyed spending his free time fishing, hunting, and traveling. Most of all, he loved his family who will greatly miss his presence.
Sean is survived by his son, James Fielden Gayle of Gueydan, LA; brother, Kevin Michael (Betty) Gayle of Lafayette, LA; nephew, Kevin (Tiffany) Gayle, Jr. of Youngsville, LA; great-niece, Brianna Gayle of Youngsville, LA; and great-nephew, Michael Gayle of Youngsville, LA.
Sean was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard H. and Margaret Sayres Gayle; beloved wife, Patricia F. Gayle; and brother, Dr. Terrence C. Gayle.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Sean Sayres Gayle, 74 will be held at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Gueydan, LA on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 10:00 AM with Father Jason Virdrine and Father Mitchel Guidry officiating. Visitation will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Gueydan, LA on Monday, June 8, 2020 from 5:30 PM until 9:00 PM with a Rosary recited at 6:30 PM by Chad Elliot. Interment will be in Consolata Cemetery in Lake Charles, LA.
In lieu of Flowers Donations can be made to the American Heart Association.
Published in The Advertiser from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.