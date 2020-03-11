|
Shay Lynn Davis
Shay Lynn Davis, age 56, originally from Alexandria, died from complications of pneumonia March 3, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes. That is the saddest sentence I have ever written. Shay was my little sister and I would give anything to have her back- to tell her how amazing she was. And she was. Shay was vivacious, goofy, sweet, unique, persistent and beautiful. Definitely beautiful. Despite those gifts Shay had more than her share of misfortune. Yet she never gave up, never felt sorry for herself and put one foot in front of the other and kept going. Shay had been a teacher but she had returned to school and was only one month from graduating. She was so hopeful for the future and it breaks my heart that future was taken from her. Shay loved reading and learning and politics and she proudly campaigned for Bernie Sanders - even being interviewed by a foreign radio program for her work on the campaign. Most of all she loved her son, TimothyMcClung. He will remember her as a fighter. Join her family at Our Savior Church at 655 Hwy 96, Broussard La at 1 pm this Saturday March 14th in the Student Ministry Building to say goodbye to our beloved Shay.
Published in the The Advertiser from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020