Sheila Sonnier Fils
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Syrie Funeral Home for Sheila Sonnier Fils, 67, who died November 3, 2020 at her home.
Services will be conducted by Minister Warren Phillips and Pastor Lloyd Joiner, Jr.
Interment will be in Progressive Baptist Cemetery.
On August 7, 1976, Sheila was united in Holy Matrimony to Harold Fils, Jr. To this union two children were born, Harold Fils, III and Candice Wiltz.
She leaves to cherish her memories her loving, caring husband of 44 years, Harold Fils, Jr.; one son, Harold Fils, III (Debra Arvie) and one daughter, Candice Wiltz; son-in-law, Emile Wiltz; three granddaughters, Breanna Fils, Amaya Fils, Lillith Wiltz; three sisters; two brothers and a host of family and friends.
Sheila was preceded in death by her parents, Yola and Phillip Sonnier; five siblings; mother and father-in-law, Lillie and Harold Fils.
Visitation will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Syrie Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until time of service.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.