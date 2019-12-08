|
|
Shelby Dooley Renard
Delcambre - A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Shelby Dooley Renard, age 81, at 11:00 am on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Delcambre with Fr. Gilbert Dutel officiating. Fr. Buddy Breaux will con-celebrate. Interment will follow at the church Mausoleum.
A gathering of family and friends will take place at the funeral home in Delcambre on Monday from 4:00 pm until 9:00 pm with a rosary at 7:00 pm. The funeral home will reopen on Tuesday at 8:00 am until service time.
A native and resident of Delcambre, Shelby passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Lafayette General Medical Center with her family by her side.
A loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to all, Shelby was a kind and compassionate woman who enjoyed the simple things in life. She liked cooking, especially for family and friends, and was an exceptionally good cook. Shelby could often be found outdoors tending to her flower gardens or sitting beside the Koi pond. She loved her family fiercely and enjoyed every moment spent with them. Shelby will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her loving husband, John Cleve Renard; sons, Jace Renard and wife Angie and Nick Renard and wife Camille; sisters Glydon Dooley and Cynthia Dooley; step-brother, Corbert Karlon East; sister-in-law, Dean Dooley; granddaughters, Olivia and Sydney Renard; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her father, Wilbert Dooley; mother, Mae Armentor East; step-father, Corbert East; sons, Kenneth Renard and John Renard; brothers, Kenneth Dooley, Terrel Dooley, and Rodney Dooley; and step-sister, Rose Hebert.
Pallbearers will be members and friends of the family.
Readers will be Nicole Trahan and Gina Theriot.
To view the on-line obituary, video tribute, and sign the guest register, please visit www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.
Evangeline Funeral Home of Delcambre is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019