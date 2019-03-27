Services
Fountain Memorial Funeral Home
1010 PANDORA ST
Lafayette, LA 70506
(337) 981-7098
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
St. Edmond Roman Catholic Church
Lafayette, LA
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
2:30 PM
St. Edmond Roman Catholic Church
Lafayette, LA
Shelton James Charpentier


1944 - 2019
Shelton James Charpentier Obituary
Shelton James Charpentier

Lafayette - A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Thursday, March 28, 2019, at 2:30 pm at St. Edmond Roman Catholic Church in Lafayette for Shelton James Charpentier, 74, who passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Cornerstone Village South in Lafayette.

Inurnment will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette.

View the full obituary and guestbook online at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com.

Fountain Memorial Funeral Home, 1010 Pandora St., Lafayette, LA, 70506, 337-981-7098.
Published in the The Advertiser on Mar. 27, 2019
