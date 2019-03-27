|
|
Shelton James Charpentier
Lafayette - A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Thursday, March 28, 2019, at 2:30 pm at St. Edmond Roman Catholic Church in Lafayette for Shelton James Charpentier, 74, who passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Cornerstone Village South in Lafayette.
Inurnment will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette.
Fountain Memorial Funeral Home, 1010 Pandora St., Lafayette, LA, 70506, 337-981-7098.
Published in the The Advertiser on Mar. 27, 2019