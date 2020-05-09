|
|
Shirley Hebert Jumonville
Lafayette - With regards to the COVID19 mandates, attendance will be limited to 10 persons or less per visitation.
A private Graveside Service will be held on Monday, May 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum in Lafayette, for Shirley Hebert Jumonville, 90, who passed away Friday evening, May 8, 2020 at Cedar Crest Memory Living Facility in Lafayette. The family will have a private visitation prior to the service.
Reverend Brian Taylor will conduct the service.
She leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Johnny M. Jumonville and his wife Beverly of Carencro and Ricky Paul Jumonville and his wife Margaret of Lafayette; six grandchildren, Ricki Alane Louk, Scott Michael Jumonville, Ryne Paul Jumonville, Taylor John Jumonville, Travis Paul Jumonville and Wyatt Paul Jumonville; two great grandchildren, Carter Louk and Liberty Louk; her brother, Tilden Hebert and his wife Rose of Belair, MD; and her sister, Ophelia Cranche of Jeanerette.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter G. Jumonville, Jr.; her parents, Willie and Marie Domingue Hebert; her brother, Albert Hebert; and an infant daughter.
Shirley was raised in Jeanerette and was a resident of Lafayette over 65 years. She worked as a bookkeeper for the Lafayette Parish School Board where she retired with over 30 years of dedicated service. She loved playing Bingo and spoiling her grandchildren; they were the apple of her eye. She will be deeply missed.
Memorial contributions can be made in Shirley's name to the ,
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Jumonville family to the staff of Cedar Crest Memory Living for their compassionate care and support.
View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com
Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311
Published in the The Advertiser from May 9 to May 10, 2020