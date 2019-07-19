Shirley Hornsby Larriviere



Lafayette - A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Shirley Hornsby Larriviere, 87, who passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 14th, surrounded by her family. Fr. Ben Pitre, Associate Pastor of St Pius X Catholic Church, will officiate.



Born December 15, 1931, in Church Point, Shirley spent her childhood in Branch, LA and was a graduate of Rayne High School. She married George L. Larriviere, Jr. and they lived in Rayne, where they raised their children and resided until 1986, at which time they moved to Lafayette.



Shirley was an inspiration to her children and a loving role model. She brightened the lives of everyone she met, especially her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who affectionately called her "MaMa" and cherished her presence for so many of their milestones throughout the years. Ever the gracious hostess, friends were always welcome and eager to get in on visits to MaMa's and countless memories were made while sharing in delicious meals and treats lovingly prepared by her.



She is survived by her daughter, Georgette Prejean and husband Ronald of Lafayette; son, Al Larriviere and his wife Deborah of Rayne; grandchildren, Emily Prejean Vanderlick, Mary Frances Prejean Huggard and husband Blake, Jack Larriviere and Alayna Larriviere; great-grandchildren, Tyler Benoit, Henry Vanderlick and Christian, Amelie and Anderson Huggard; sisters-in-law, Christine Hornsby of Roberts Cove and Annette L. Gossen of Rayne; and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband, George L Larriviere, Jr; her grandson, Scott L. Larriviere; her parents, Samuel and Frances Beaugh Hornsby; and two siblings, Marjorie Bajat and Simon Hornsby.



The family wishes to thank Cedar Crest Memory Care and Heart of Hospice for their kindness and compassionate care in Shirley's time of need.



Visitation will be observed at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home on Saturday, July 20th from 10:00 am until the time of service. Inurnment will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery.



Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, located in Lafayette at 1010 Pandora St. (337-981-7098), is in charge of arrangements. Published in the The Advertiser on July 19, 2019