Syrie Funeral Home - Lafayette
1417 E. Simcoe St.
Lafayette, LA 70501
337-235-2305
Broussard - Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church for Shirley Lee Smith, 63, who died June 10, 2019 at home with family and friends.

Services will be conducted by Fr. Thomas James, SVD.

Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.

She is survived by her three children, Juniel Smith, Sr. (April Smith) of Broussard, Latwila Smith of Lafayette, Tiffany Smith (Germaine Chretien) of Broussard; her loving companion, Joseph Armstrong; three brothers, Richard Smith and Donald Smith, both of Lafayette, Ernest Smith of Hammond; thirteen grandchildren, DaKethon Smith, Danisha Batiste, Devonte' Milton, Tristian Smith, Serenity Portalis, Nemiah Glaude, Xzabain Williams, Tyler Chretien, Judasha Williams, Inaji Glaude, Juniel Smith, Jr., Myric Milton, JaNyrii Noel; one great grandchild, Leyani Smith and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

She was preceded in death by her son, Montrell Smith; mother, Thelma Smith Mouton; father, Moey J. Newson; stepfather, Marcel Mouton; sister, Joann Smith Lewis; sister-in-law, Sylvia Smith and nephew, Willie Smith.

Visitation will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church from 7:00 a.m. until time of service. A rosary will be recited at 10:00 a.m.

Sign the guestbook online at www.syriefh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.
Published in the The Advertiser on June 21, 2019
