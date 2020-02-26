Services
Martin & Castille
330 Saint Landry Street
Lafayette, LA 70506
(337)234-2311
Resources
More Obituaries for Simone Dupré
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Simone Chachere Dupré

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Simone Chachere Dupré Obituary
Simone Chachere Dupré

Lafayette - Simone Chachere Dupré, 51, of Lafayette, passed away February 23, 2020.

She was born April 9, 1968 in Opelousas. Daughter of Norma Lee and John R. Dupré. She is survived by her mother and four siblings, Andree Dupré Elder, Cornelius Dupré and his wife Celia Dupré, Bernie Dupré and his wife Jenny Dupré, and Jeanne D. Weido and her husband Anthony Weido. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews as well as her loving pet, Izzy.

Simone graduated from Louisiana State University and LSU Paul M. Hebert Law Center 1992. She was practicing law in Lafayette.

Visitation will be February 27, 2020 at Martin & Castille Funeral Home in Lafayette, LA, 330 St. Landry St., from 4 to 8 pm. A second visitation will be on February 28, 2020 from 9 am until 11am.

Funeral Mass will be February 28, 2020 at St. Patrick's Church on 406 East Pinhook in Lafayette, LA at 11 am followed by a private burial. Celebrant will be Rev. Joshua Guillory, JCL.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation for The Simone Chachere Dupré Memorial Fund, a fund at Community Foundation of Acadiana, www.cfaacadiana.org/duprememorialfund

View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com

Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311
Published in the The Advertiser from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Simone's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -