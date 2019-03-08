|
|
Stanford Stolzenthaler, Jr.
Baton Rogue - Our beloved father and grandfather, Stanford C. "Stan" Stolzenthaler, Jr., passed away on March 6, 2019. He was born and raised in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He was a retired Registered Pharmacist. Over the years, Stan volunteered at Our Lady of Mercy Parish Fair, St. Vincent dePaul Pharmacy, and he was a perpetual adorer at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church. Stan is survived by his children and their spouses, Stanford C. Stolzenthaler, III (Renee'), Cheryl S. Buckley (Larry), Virginia"Ginger" Stolzenthaler, Ellen S. Martinez (Gregory), M. Brent Stolzenthaler (Dawn), and Lisa S. Guarisco (Luke); his grandchildren and their spouses, Stanford Stolzenthaler, IV (Anna), Kyle R. Stolzenthaler (Caitlin), Larry Allen Buckley, Jr. (Christen), Christopher Blake Buckley (Felicity); Hannah, Olivia and Ella Stolzenthaler; Emily and Aimee Martinez; Alec, Emma and Andrew Stolzenthaler; and Connor and Caitlin Guarisco; his great-grandchildren, Destinee, Anna, John Stanford, Crawford and Jane Clare Stolzenthaler; Anna Grace and Caroline Buckley; and Clayton Robbins; and by his sister, Connie Rourke. He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Betty Castman Stolzenthaler; grandson, William Alexander Guarisco; his parents, Stanford Stolzenthaler, Sr. and Caroline Fraering Stolzenthaler; and his sister, Marjorie S. Richardson. Visitation will be Friday, March 8, at Rabenhorst East, 11000 Florida Boulevard from 11:00 until 1:00, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:30 at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 445 Marquette Avenue, Baton Rouge. Interment will be at Roselawn Cemetery. Pallbearers will be grandsons. The family would like to thank Hospice of Baton Rouge as well as the staff and caregivers at The Haven at Windermere for their love and kindness during this difficult time. Memorial donations can be made to his alma mater, Catholic High School, St. Joseph's Academy or St. Vincent dePaul Pharmacy.
Published in the The Advertiser on Mar. 8, 2019