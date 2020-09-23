Stella Bernard Bourges
Lafayette - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Mrs. Stella Bernard Bourges, 97, Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist at 11:00 A.M.
Mrs. Bourges passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at her daughter's home in Ocala, FL, surrounded by her family. Visitation is from 9:00 A.M. until the time of service at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist. A rosary will be recited at 10 A.M.
Interment will follow at St. John Cathedral Cemetery.
The Very Reverend Father Chester Arceneaux, V.F. Rector of the Cathedral of St. John The Evangelist, will conduct services; Rev. Robert Seay, O.F.M. Co-Celebrant.
Mrs. Bourges was married to the late Mr. Clayton Bourges, Sr. for 68 years.
Mrs. Bourges was a native of Lafayette. After the death of her husband in 2015, she moved to Florida with her daughter. She was a devout Catholic and life-long member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, as well as several civic and social organizations. Mrs. Bourges was a member of The Knights of Peter Claver Ladies Auxiliary, Little Theresa Court #11. She was exemplified in the Meritorious 4th Degree Ladies of Grace Division, St. Paul Chapter Number #3. She retired from Guaranty Bank.
Mrs. Bourges leaves to mourn one son, Clayton Bourges, Jr. and his wife, Alva, of Herndon, VA; one daughter, Sharon, and her husband, Dr. Kurt D. Jones, of Ocala, FL; four grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. She also leaves to mourn a host of relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents Jules and Anita (Alexander) Bernard; brother Joseph Bernard; and sisters Solange Bernard, Rhea Bernard, Helen Bernard, Elvina Bernard, Hazel Bernard, Mildred Bernard and Hilda Bernard.
Condolences may be sent to the family of Mrs. Stella Bourges, 8145 15th Ct., Ocala, FL 34480. her dearly.
