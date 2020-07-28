1/1
Steven Anthony Duhon
Steven Anthony Duhon

SCOTT - Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 2:00 PM in Martin & Castille Funeral Home of SCOTT for Steven Anthony Duhon, 55, who passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020 at his residence in Lafayette. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SCOTT location on Wednesday from 9:00 AM until time of services with a recitation of the Rosary at 10:30 AM.

Entombment will be in Sts. Peter & Paul Mausoleum.

Deacon Cody Miller will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include his mother, Theresa Broussard Duhon; three sisters, Cynthia Smith and her husband William, Mary Elizabeth Decourt and her husband Gilbert and Lou Ellen Weiner; two brothers, Daniel John Duhon and Michael Wayne Duhon and his wife Barbara; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Wilven John Duhon.

Steven was employed at Element Environmental Testing of Lafayette. He loved music and was a talented musician, having played the guitar in a local band. He attended Our Lady of Fatima School, was a graduate of Acadiana High School, and received an Associate Degree in Electronics from Lafayette Regional Vocational and Technical College.

View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com

Martin & Castille-SCOTT - 802 Alfred Street Scott, LA. 70583 337-234-2320






Published in The Advertiser from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
