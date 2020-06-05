Steven L. "Bimbo" LaLande
1954 - 2020
Steven L. "Bimbo" LaLande

Breaux Bridge - A memorial service will be held at a later date for Steven L. "Bimbo" LaLande, 66, who passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at St. Francis Memorial Hospital in San Francisco, CA after losing his battle against cancer.

Steve was born March 18, 1954 to Paul LaLande Jr. & Evelyn Landry LaLande. He was a resident of Breaux Bridge, LA for most of his life and graduated from Breaux Bridge High School in 1972. Steve loved horse racing and was a jockey during the late 1960's and early 1970's at local Louisiana racetracks including Evangeline Downs and Delta Downs.

Mourning his death is his mother, Evelyn L. Lalande Martin; sisters, Terry L. Guidry & husband Richard and Nancy L. Camel & husband Murray, all of Breaux Bridge and special friend, Elizabeth Campbell of San Francisco, CA. He is also survived by nieces Andrea G. Dupuis & husband Jason of St. Louis, Missouri, Sadie C. Neatherly & husband Dan of Frisco, Texas, Melanie G. Latiolais & husband Adam; and nephews Adam R. Camel & wife Amanda, Andy P. Camel and wife Kelli, all of Breaux Bridge. Steve also leaves behind great nieces & nephews, Jenna & Elyse Latiolais, Sarah Dupuis, Sydney & Cason Neatherly and Emma, Drew & Owen Camel. Additionally, he will be remembered by cousins, aunts & uncles from the Picard, Landry & LaLande families.

Steve was preceded in death by his father, Paul LaLande, Jr., his maternal grandparents, Cyril Landry, Jr. & Blanche Picard Landry and his paternal grandparents, Paul LaLande, Sr. & Olympe Guidry LaLande. He was also preceded in death by several members of the Picard, Landry & LaLande families.

San Francisco Columbarium & Funeral Home in California and Pellerin Funeral Home in Breaux Bridge are handling arrangements.




Published in The Advertiser from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
