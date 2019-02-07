|
Sue Ann Robicheaux LeBlanc Matthieu
Lafayette - Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at 2:00 PM in Martin & Castille's La Fleur de Lis Chapel in Lafayette, for Sue Ann Robicheaux LeBlanc Matthieu, 80, who died Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Lafayette General Medical Center.
Inurnment will be in Calvary Cemetery.
Reverend Kyle White, Parochial Vicar of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Broussard, will conduct the services.
Survivors include her children, Leonard LeBlanc and wife Sarah, Lori Landry and husband David, Marc LeBlanc and wife Nita, and Lynette Guillory and husband Travis; her grandchildren, Quentin Fruge, Jason LeBlanc, Tyler LeBlanc, William Matthieu, Jessica Guillory, Stephanie LeBlanc, Julia Guillory, and Nichole LeBlanc; 5 great grandchildren; and her beloved canine companion, Blessi.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Jesse LeBlanc; second husband, Numa Matthieu; daughter, Ursula "Liz" LeBlanc; parents, William and Marie Robicheaux; brother, William J. "Hook" Robicheaux; and sister, Jean Lasseigne.
A lifelong resident of Lafayette, Sue was a beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend. A graduate of Lafayette High School, Sue was employed by the City of Lafayette, Sears and Roebuck, and retired from Fleming Foods with nearly 20 years of service as the Human Resources Manager. She enjoyed being involved with the many activities of her children including baseball games, band trips and Mardi Gras balls. Upon retirement, she enjoyed traveling the country by RV and especially enjoyed time in Branson, Missouri. Her greatest joy was her relationships with her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and dear friends.
The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE location on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM and on Saturday from 9:00 AM until time of service.
A Rosary will be prayed on Friday at 7:00 PM in the funeral home.
Memorial contributions can be made in Sue Matthieu's name to The Parkinson's Foundation, www.parkinson.org.
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Matthieu family to Sharon Krieg, and Brian and JoAnn Brumfield for their love and continued support.
Published in the The Advertiser on Feb. 7, 2019